The tale of Reeva the Hilton Head shelter dog. And her 950 days of waiting.

Dogs come and go at the Hilton Head Humane Association.
But then there was Reeva.
For much of her life, HHHA was all she knew. It was Jan. 5, 2015 when she first arrived.
She had some medical problems, but those were attended to. And then she found a home.
For 10 days.
According to The Dodo, Reeva’s speciality diet proved too costly for her new owners.
And so she was back at HHHA. And she watched as other dogs found forever homes.
According to staff, Reeva became too comfortable in her surroundings. When families would come in, she wouldn’t greet them as the other dogs would. She would lay on her bed and watch as another pet was adopted.
But who wouldn’t want to take her home? She was good natured, gets along with kids and other pets and does well on a leash.
The weeks turned into months. Months turned into years.
700 days. 800 days. 900 days.
And then something special happened.
After 950 days, Reeva found a home this week.
The family had seen videos of Reeva posted online by the HHHA. They were in love.
The celebration was capped off with a photo.
“Some things are worth the wait,” the chalkboard read. “950 days in HHHA. Today I’m adopted.”
