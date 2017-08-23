More Videos



What would you do with $700 million lottery jackpot?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

August 23, 2017 10:28 AM

By midnight on Wednesday, someone could be a multi-millionaire.

Six letters drawn before the evening news could award that lucky someone the Powerball jackpot, a massive $700 million winning that would be the second largest in U.S. history.

The nationwide drawing will be televised live at 10:59 p.m.

The Obama gas station on North Main Street reported 600 tickets sold by 11 a.m., with a line waiting to buy the $2 tickets when the gas station opened at 6 a.m. Tickets will be sold until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Asked what he would do with the winnings, Reggie Peay answered, “Dubai.”

“I would travel,” Peay said. “Why not?”

Daisy Miller plans to disappear to her own island.

“I want to pay off all my bills, take care of my family, get debt-free, and give some to my church,” Miller said, which could be a windfall to the folks at Second Nazareth Baptist Church.

But all the players in Columbia face long odds. Matching all six numbers – at odds of 1 in 292.2 million – would win the full jackpot. A partial match on your ticket, such as the five regular numbers or just the Powerball, will deliver lower prizes.

“I’d try to help as many people as I can,” said Russell Wilson, by making outsized donations to community programs or local schools. “With that money, you can help a lot.”

Money raised by the lottery in South Carolina goes toward supporting college scholarships for South Carolina citizens and other educational programs.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

