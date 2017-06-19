Teens are getting as little exercise as 60-year-olds, study says. Blame schools.

1:05 Hilton Head's new luxury assisted living facility is the first of its kind in SC Pause

2:31 Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

2:40 Get an inside look at the new Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach SC

2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life

1:30 Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill

1:18 Top 10 baby names for 2016

0:38 Tim Tebow shares message at Fireflies' Faith and Family Night

0:48 6 things moms really want for Mother's Day