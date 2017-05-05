7 awesome programs under $20 to Discover the Lowcountry this summer

The Coastal Discovery Museum is about to become a whole lot more fun as it prepares to open its hands-on learning center to the general public in June.
Ready to welcome families with a hiss and sweep of the tail is “Lawrence,” a feisty but harmless baby alligator, along with an array of other critters, such as horseshoe crabs, tree frogs and snakes.
New programs geared to families will launch with the June 5 opening of the Tom Peeples Discovery Lab.
“Our mission is to inspire people to care about the Lowcountry, inspire them to pick up trash, and turn off their lights at night” said Rex Garniewicz, museum president and CEO.
The lab will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain open to the public until Aug. 31. A visit to the lab is free.
Programs focused on reptiles and another on sea turtles will be added to the long list of options already provided to families at the museum, located at 70 Honey Horn Drive. This year’s lineup includes:
Sea Turtle Life at Coastal Discovery Museum
This new program will take you out of the heat and into a cool learning environment this summer. While no sea turtles are on site, other hands-on materials will be used to explore the life cycle of the loggerhead sea turtle.
When: 2 p.m. Tuesdays from June through August
Cost: $5 child, $10 adult
Reptiles and Amphibians of the Lowcountry
Another new experience will give families a chance to hold alligators, turtles, snakes and other reptiles residing at the museum. While enjoying this unique opportunity, families will learn about their lives and ways to protect them.
When: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays from June through August
Cost: $5 child, $10 adult
Blue Crab Discovery Tour
This old favorite teaches families about the historic pastime and industry of harvesting blue crabs in the Lowcountry. Through this program attendees will follow the cycle of harvesting, cooking, cleaning and eating the delicious treat.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April through October
Cost: $10 child, $15 adult
Lowcountry Critters ‘Meet and Greet’
Want another opportunity to hold alligators? Come by for this weekly event and visit with snakes, chickens and rabbits as well.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays June through August
Cost: $5 child, $10 adult
Butterfly Discovery
Butterflies galore is what you will find when you enter the Karen Wertheimer Butterfly Enclosure at the musuem. While there, you will learn and see butterflies in their four life cycles, and learn how to attract the creature to your house by planting a garden.
When: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from June through October
Cost: $5 child, $10 adult
Honey Horn Nature Tour
Explore the historic Honey Horn property from the salt marsh to its many gardens.
When: 10 a.m. Wednesdays
Cost: $5 child, $10 adult
Salt Marsh Discovery
Take a tour of the salt marsh and learn about its role in the coastal ecosystem.
When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays
Cost: $7 child, $10 adult
