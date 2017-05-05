7 awesome programs under $20 to Discover the Lowcountry this summer

Hilton Head visitor Harper Hamlin, 4, tries her best to hold an alligator and a ball python at the same time during the Lowcountry Critters With Joe Maffo program at the Coastal Discovery Museum on May 5, 2017. Lowcountry Critters is one of many nature-themed programs the museum will be offering this summer for kids and their parents. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com