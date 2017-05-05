Family

May 05, 2017 12:30 AM

Pockets Full of Sunshine hosting event for special-needs children, adults

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Pockets Full of Sunshine will host the 2017 “Fun in the Sun for EVERYONE” day from 1 to 3 p.m. June 1 in front of Marriott’s Surf Watch on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.

Special-needs participants and their families of all ages and abilities are invited to join in this annual event on the beach in a safe and inclusive setting.

Activities will include paddleboarding, boogie boarding, surfing, beach games and relaxation. Lifeguards and volunteers will be included in the event to ensure a safe environment.

Adult/caregiver supervision is required for all attendees.

Shuttles from the parking lot to beach will be provided. Beach access is wheelchair-accessible.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities and registration instructions, visit www.pocketsfullofsun.org. Registration is requested by May 26 but can be taken until the day of the event.

