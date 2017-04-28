‘What an inspiration!’: Birthday wishes pour in for Hilton Head Hospital volunteer turning 100

Vacationers. Neighbors. Even a CEO.
Millie Timmerman has met them all in her time on Hilton Head Island. And they all remember her.
They remember her so well that when it was announced that the Hilton Head Hospital volunteer, with more than 17,000 volunteer hours, was turning 100 they had to send their regards.
Many left their messages on The Island Packet’s Facebook page. Below is a sample of that response.
Millie plans to work her regular Saturday shift this weekend before celebrating Sunday with family who have traveled from around the globe.
