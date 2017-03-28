Kids not old enough to drive? They can explore trucks and cars at Bluffton Touch-A-Truck event

Kids of all ages can come climb, honk and explore a variety of trucks and other vehicles from Bluffton Township Fire Department, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Palmetto Electric, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and more at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head’s second Touch-A-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.
All children will receive a free Tanger gift at the event entrance at 1256 Fording Island Road in Bluffton while supplies last.
Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring school supply donations to support Project Connect. Teachers spend hundreds of dollars each year of their own money for classroom supplies. Project Connect is a community-wide program created by the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce to help lessen that burden. Project Connect requests both basic supplies such as paper, pencils, crayons, folders and composition notebooks as well as special items such as iTunes gift cards, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.
All attendees and donors will also receive 25 percent off TangerStyle savings coupons for their spring shopping at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head. Coupons are valid through April 17 at participating retailers. Attendees also can participate in Tanger’s text-to-win contest for a variety of prize packages and gifts.
Comments