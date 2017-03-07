Report: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton home to some of SC’s best credit scores

If you’ve ever applied for a loan or credit card, you know that your credit score is more than just a three-digit number: it’s a numerical representation of your financial habits. And it tends to speak volumes, most important of which is how well you manage your debts.
But have you ever wondered how well your neighbors, your coworkers or perhaps your local Starbucks barista handle their finances? Are they as responsible — or irresponsible — as you when it comes to paying your bills or knowing when to keep your plastic in your pocket?
WalletHub’s analysts compared the average credit scores of residents in 2,534 U.S. cities to give credit where credit is literally and figuratively due. Check the full, national report here or scroll down to find out where South Carolinia cities and towns rank.
Methodology
In order to identify the cities with the highest and lowest credit scores, WalletHub’s analysts compared the average credit scores of residents in each of 2,534 U.S. cities as of October 2016, based on TransUnion data. A rank of “1” corresponds with the city with the highest credit score. In determining the sample, they considered only the city proper in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
