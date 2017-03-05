Can you make out in an Uber? Many teens say there’s no reason to get driver’s license

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Pause

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:17 Look who wore their PJs to the ice cream store

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

1:20 Dinner, Civil War-style

2:38 Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white

0:50 Rucker performs classic Hootie & The Blowfish tune on Hilton Head

0:53 If you love Pat Conroy's work, you'll love this!

0:50 Retired book seller: Decades after Daufuskie, Pat Conroy 'knew every (student's) name'