How millions of kids are being shaped by Alexa and her siblings

1:52 See what the future Old Towne Manor B&B looks like now, and imagine Pause

0:50 Uber blocked from picking up customers in Sea Pines

1:41 Solicitor Stone on the mistrial in the Manigault murder case

0:40 Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

3:18 Kelly Bryant enters spring as Clemson's No. 1 quarterback

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:18 How traffic blows up on Hilton Head's winter weekends

1:03 State and defense deliver opening statements in Manigault murder trial