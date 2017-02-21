Lefty or righty? Our handedness comes from spinal cord and starts in womb, study says

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.' Pause

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

0:47 What would the new arts, entertainment and cultural director do for Hilton Head Island?

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:23 Ridgeland-Hardeeville loses playoff game on 3 at buzzer

1:07 Hurricane Matthew: How can debris affect the shoreline?

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks