Night to Shine special-needs prom planned in Beaufort

People with special needs ages 14 and older are invited to attend Night to Shine on Feb. 10, according to a news release.
The prom night experience is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. by Praise Assembly of God church, 800 Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort. Tebow’s foundation is sponsoring more than 350 such events around the country on Feb. 10. The former football star will not be appearing in Beaufort.
For more information or to register, contact Michel’le Moreira at 843-525-1121 or visit lowcountrypraise.com.
