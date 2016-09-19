App review: Flip Diving: Physics-based simulator incites kids to spend

Parents need to know that Flip Diving is a simulator that features divers performing tricks in various locations. Rag doll physics make the divers' movements fairly real, and it can look painful when they belly flop or smash their heads against diving boards or stone outcroppings. Divers, tricks, and new dive locations can be bought with coins earned by good diving, but the process is so slow that it's clearly designed to make players spend money. Players can also earn coins by watching ads for other games. Check out the app's privacy policy to find out about the types of information collected and shared.