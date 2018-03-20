This Beaufort inn is one of Southern Living's favorites in the South. No. 5 to be exact

A Beaufort Bay Street hotel was recently named among the South's Best Inns for 2018 by Southern Living.

Anchorage 1770 came in at No. 5 in the South, by the magazine's estimation. The inn has been named among the best of the best before, also recently in Coastal Living.

"Believe it or not, this dreamy four-story waterfront inn has two dog-friendly rooms as well as amazing views," Southern Living wrote about the beloved local inn. "You can enjoy the on-site spa, eat gourmet fare at The Ribaut Social Club, and sip drinks on sprawling upper porches, ideal for socializing."

The magazine's readers put together a collection of inns from all across the region, each with its own identity.

The requirements were simple: "We want character, charm, and romance; a sense of place and an interesting story; lots of personality and lots of personal touches."

Joining Anchorage 1770 on the list of the South's Best Inns were: Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill in Mills River, N.C.; Stonehurst Place Atlanta; Beechwood Inn in Clayton, Ga.; The Twelve Oaks in Covington, Ga.; The Duke Mansion in Charlotte; The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va.; The Inn at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens in Darrow, La.; Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens in Natchez, Miss.; and Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast in Magnolia Springs, Ala.