This Beaufort County island was named a restful escape for families on vacation

Beaufort County's Daufuskie Island was recently listed as a great getaway for families in a Parents.com article titled, "5 Under-the-Radar Island Escapes the Whole Family Can Enjoy."

The Lowcountry island just southwest of Hilton Head Island is often listed among the lavish, the romantic,the secret and the secluded travel destinations of the U.S. and the world, not to mention the home of celebrities.

"If you've ever come away from an overcrowded island resort feeling like you need another vacation, these five under-the-radar destinations are calling for you," the Parents.com article boasts. "... this list defies the family resort clichés and will make your next island escape something truly worthy of your precious vacation time."

Daufuskie joins Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia, Isola delle Rose, Italy, Dominica, West Indies and Block Island, Rhode Island on the list.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The website snippet about Daufuskie highlights its community feel and natural beauty. It also points to Haig Point's amenities and the island's history and culture. It describes the island as a "bridge-less, car-free barrier island that will win you over before you even get there."

The article also pointed to a few local spots, saying "stops must be made for Lucy Bell's banana bread pudding, the world-renowned Iron Fish Gallery, and the Old Daufuskie Crab Company, where families like to play corn hole and catch the magic hour while dining on Daufuskie Devil Crab and a basket of fried fresh-off-the-boat shrimp."