If didn’t already know Hilton Head Island is considered ‘stunning,’ this list confirms it

If Buzzfeed is the king of lists, Hilton Head Island must be one, too.
Hilton Head was named one of “15 Stunning Island Vacations You Can Take Without A Passport” in an August Buzzfeed story.
“Part of South Carolina’s lowcountry region, Hilton Head is a paradise for golfers and beach-goers,” Buzzfeed wrote. “If the beach isn’t your thing, you’ll find something to do among the bike trails, quiet lakes, and picture-perfect wildlife refuges.”
Hilton Head is joined on the list by South Carolina’s Kiawah Island near Charleston, Maui and Kauai in Hawaii, Amelia Island in Florida and several others.
Even though South Carolinians recently got an extension on the new Real ID system that had everyone wondering about their passports, these shining U.S. islands are sure to see some travelers.
Hilton Head Island has also recently had list-rocking resorts and golf courses, not to mention the island was recently named the best island in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world.
