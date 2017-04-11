Relaxing? Hardly. New ‘Sky Pool’ lets you swim 40 stories in the air

0:35 This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy Pause

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

3:04 Shep Rose on Southern Charm Season 4: It's going to be 'death by 1,000 paper cuts'

1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

2:21 Fire official rescues pair in Burton Creek: 'It got a little deeper and I swam a little bit.'

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again.

0:17 The 2017 RBC Heritage is officially under way!

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets