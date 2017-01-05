Hilton Head Rec group needs your help

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Association is asking for the public’s help — via an online survey — in deciding what future programs to offer.
Frank Soule, association executive director, said the survey will be remain open through Wednesday.
“We are trying to get a feel for what they think about our programs, how they receive our information and what we could do to make things better,” Soule said.
For example, some survey takers have already asked that yoga classes be added as a program, Soule said. Others have said the association should work with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette to get out more information.
“We get the information and share it with our board and the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission,” Soule said.
The association is a nonprofit organization that partners with the town to provide recreational activities for the area.
Those wanting to take the survey can do so by visiting www.islandreccenter.org.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
