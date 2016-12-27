Want to retire abroad? Consider these 10 locations

0:23 Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire Pause

1:06 New in Old Town: Latest restaurants in downtown Bluffton

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

1:04 Wash. state goat patrol adds 4 new 'weed warriors' to crew

2:32 Gamecocks adjust during OL coaching transition

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

0:43 No more guessing which is Walmart or Sam's Club at Bluffton Gateway