Birth Announcements

Owen Harvey Klumb

March 26, 2018 02:05 PM

Scott and Nicole Klumb of Lady’s Island announce the birth of a son, Owen Harvey Klumb, at 11:41 a.m. March 14 at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

He has a brother Shane, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Diana and Richard Beach of Port Royal and Frank and Candy Stirewalt of Beaufort.

Paternal grandparents are Rusty and Nancy Klumb of Lady’s Island.

Maternal great-grandmothers are Marlene Stirewalt of Linville Falls, N.C., and Jeannette Mayer of Port Royal.

