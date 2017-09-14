Birth Announcements

Colt Jameson Babb

September 14, 2017 2:57 PM

Sean and Brittany Babb of Hilton Head Island announce the birth of a son, Colt Jameson Babb, at 8:11 p.m. July 18 at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20  1/2 inches.

He has a brother, Ronan Michael, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Gery Vaughan of Wilmington, N.C., and Jennifer and Tony Adams of Sneads Ferry, N.C.

Paternal grandparents are Ron Babb of Charleston and Kathleen and Joe Gardner of Gorham, Maine.

Maternal great-grandparents are Sylvia Vaughan of Wilmington, N.C., Jim Caison Sr. of Wilmington, N.C., and Nancy Lewis of Rocky Point, N.C.

Maternal great-great-grandmother is Evelyn Bordeaux of Wilmington, N.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? 1:11

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?
Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows aN:aN

Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows
Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma 2:16

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma

View More Video