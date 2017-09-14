Sean and Brittany Babb of Hilton Head Island announce the birth of a son, Colt Jameson Babb, at 8:11 p.m. July 18 at Coastal Carolina Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches.
He has a brother, Ronan Michael, 1.
Maternal grandparents are Gery Vaughan of Wilmington, N.C., and Jennifer and Tony Adams of Sneads Ferry, N.C.
Paternal grandparents are Ron Babb of Charleston and Kathleen and Joe Gardner of Gorham, Maine.
Maternal great-grandparents are Sylvia Vaughan of Wilmington, N.C., Jim Caison Sr. of Wilmington, N.C., and Nancy Lewis of Rocky Point, N.C.
Maternal great-great-grandmother is Evelyn Bordeaux of Wilmington, N.C.
