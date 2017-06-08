Birth Announcements

June 08, 2017 3:40 PM

Zeylah Louise Hudson

Adam and Lacrista Hudson of Beaufort announce the birth of a daughter, Zeylah Louise Hudson, at 8:27 a.m. May 15 at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.

She has a brother, Zander, 2, and sisters Zola, 9, and Zahira, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Nancy Wiltz of Irving, Texas, and Tony Briggs of Garland, Texas.

Paternal grandparents are Louann and Sonny Hudson of Irving, Texas, Roger Salisbury of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Tammy Boland of Shertz, Texas.

