Character actor Jon Polito, known for shady roles, dies at 65

Jon Polito, a character actor who often played law enforcement figures and gangsters and had memorable turns in many films by Joel and Ethan Coen, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 65.
The cause was complications of multiple myeloma, his husband, Darryl Armbruster, said.
A mustached, balding, husky and burlap-voiced presence onscreen, Polito appeared in more than 200 films and television series, often as the heavy. He could convey the swagger and haplessness of a two-bit crook, the authority of a hardened homicide detective and the unctuous ingratiations of a yes man – as well as a sense of vulnerability, desperation and weakness.
Polito said he was fine with being typecast, as long as he could bring some depth to his roles.
“I don’t mind playing a gangster as long as it’s redefined in some way,” he said in an interview on the website Groucho Reviews in 2005.
The Coen brothers used Polito in a string of films. He played a gangster in “Miller’s Crossing” (1990), a beaten-down studio employee in “Barton Fink” (1991), a demanding executive in “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994), a private eye confronted by Jeff Bridges in “The Big Lebowski” (1998) and a corrupt businessman in “The Man Who Wasn’t There” (2001).
The characters he played often met violent ends. Polito publicly objected when one of them, the quirky Det. Steve Crosetti, was supposed to kill himself on the gritty NBC police procedural “Homicide: Life on the Street” in 1994. He castigated Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana, executive producers, writers and directors on the show, because he thought suicide was out of character for Crosetti.
“I’m furious they’re having me commit suicide,” Polito told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994. “It makes no sense.”
Fontana and Polito exchanged sharp words in the press; Crosetti was killed off anyway. Despite low initial ratings, “Homicide” stayed on the air until 1999 and won four Primetime Emmys, among other awards.
Polito later said he regretted the way he had left his relationship with Fontana and Levinson. His character reappeared in the afterlife in a “Homicide” TV movie in 2000.
Jon Raymond Polito was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 1950. He began acting in high school and studied theater at Villanova University.
He appeared on Broadway in “The Curse of an Aching Heart,” with Faye Dunaway, in 1982, and as the young boss who fires Willy Loman in a popular revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” in 1984, with Dustin Hoffman as Loman, John Malkovich as Biff and David Huddleston – another member of the “Big Lebowski” cast, who died in August – as Charley.
Among the many TV comedies on which he appeared were “Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Seinfeld.” He also played more serious roles on “Crime Story,” “NYPD Blue” and “Chicago Hope.”
Polito was also seen with Matthew Broderick and Marlon Brando in Andrew Bergman’s mob comedy “The Freshman” (1990), and with Jason Schwartzman and Amy Adams in Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes” (2014), about painter Margaret Keane. His other films include “The Crow” (1994) and “American Gangster” (2007).
He met Armbruster, an actor, on Oct. 16, 1999, and they married on that day last year. In addition to Armbruster, with whom he lived in Studio City, California, he is survived by a brother, Jack Polito, and a sister, Rosemary Simpson.
