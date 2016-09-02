Sexual tension fills the air – and the police log – at this retirement area

Pushing a woman out of a golf cart. Deserting a wife at a restaurant while she’s in the bathroom. Firing shots into a house of a woman after she showed no interest in a proposed sexual relationship.
Recent activity at The Villages hasn’t been as sedate as one might expect from the sprawling Florida retirement community between Ocala and Orlando.
Here are a few recent happenings:
▪ According to court records, Stephanie Sparber filed for divorce Tuesday from Howard Sparber after he was arrested on June 20 for, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says, getting drunk and firing 33 rounds from a Sig Sauer 9 mm semi-automatic handgun into the home of a female neighbor. The neighbor’s storm door, front door, kitchen cabinets and foyer got riddled, and the sheriff’s office says the woman told them Howard Sparber, 69, had been making sexual propositions toward her since November. On June 21, the woman took out a restraining order against Sparber. He remains in jail on $150,000 bond, charged with firing a weapon into a dwelling, aggravated stalking and criminal mischief.
▪ John Francis Bessette was booked on $5,000 bond and a charge of misdemeanor battery after being accused of physical violence on Saturday. According to a Villages-News.com report, Bessette’s live-in girlfriend and a witness said Bessette ended an after-dinner argument by stopping the golf cart and pushing the girlfriend out on the way home. Bessette, 72, said he stopped and let his girlfriend out.
▪ Another Villager’s date night ended Friday with a ride to the police station after she was abandoned. According to a Villages-News.com report, Stephanie Marie Buckley’s husband left Gator’s Dockside restaurant while she was in the restroom. He wanted to go home for a swim. Upon marching almost a mile back to their home, she reportedly launched enough slaps and projectiles at her husband that he called 911 The Lady Lake Police Department booked her on a charge of domestic battery. Buckley posted bond in Lake County.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
