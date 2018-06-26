The latest: Will Trump visit help McMaster win GOP governor nod?

8:25 p.m.
With 34 percent now reporting, McMaster maintains a 10-point lead, 55 percent to 45 percent.
8:05 p.m.
With 13 percent of precincts reporting results, McMaster holds a slim lead over Warren, 52 percent to 48 percent, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
7:55 p.m.
From The State's Tom Barton at Warren headquarters tonight:
John Warrens supporters start to file into the gold ballroom at the Westin Poinsett Hotel in downtown Greenville just as polls close.
Warren's supporters, sipping from beer, cocktails and sweet tea, say they're upbeat and expecting a close race, despite President Donald Trump's endorsement and rally Monday in Cayce for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Richland County high school graduate Will Galloway, 18, said he supports the president "where's he's right, and more often than not he is right." But is supporting Warren because of his focus on fixing state education funding by allocating more money to the classroom, and his background as Marine and conservative business outsider.
"I think that when it comes down to who the president supports — obviously while they're going to be willing to listen to the president — they're also going to make up their own minds," Galloway said. "And I think the president's supporters are going to choose the person who is most like the president in terms of a businessman and a successful entrepreneur and not a career politician" in John Warren.
Trump supporter and Warren backer Melissa Bailey, of Easley, too, said she feels Warren has a good chance.
"I think it was real apparent that (President Trump) didn't say anything negative" about Warren during Monday's rally for McMaster, Bailey said. "Normally, he says negative things immediately, and he didn't say anything negative. That said a lot to me, just based on Trump's way of handling things."
Just Look at what Trump did to Mark Sanford in the First District congressional race, she said.
Bailey sees the president's endorsement as payback for McMaster's early backing of Trump in the 2016 election.
"I think if (Trump) had known John Warren first, he would have felt more closer to him because their backgrounds are similar," she said. "I still think John Warren might pull it off."
7:50 p.m.
With 4 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has McMaster leading Warren by less than 100 votes. McMaster has 9,830 votes to Warren's 9,746, a virtual tie.
7:45 p.m.
The earliest results in the GOP primary for S.C. governor show John Warren leading Henry McMaster by 53 percent to 47 percent, with less than 1 percent of counties reporting, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
McMaster became governor last year when then-Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become the ambassador to the UN. He was forced into a runoff after the June 12 primary, in which he came first but without the majority needed to avoid a runoff.
Warren was a virtual unknown when he entered the campaign, but he put $3 million of his own money into the campaign to unseat McMaster, and won 28 percent of the vote to come second in the first round. McMaster won 42 percent.
McMaster's chances were boosted on Monday when President Donald Trump flew in to campaign with the governor in Columbia. That rally came just hours before the polls opened on Tuesday.
