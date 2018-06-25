Hilton Head voters got one last shot to hear Warren before the SC runoffs. This happened instead

Hilton Head Island residents had the opportunity to talk to John Warren, who is challenging incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election, at Fiesta Fresh Mexican Grille on Monday afternoon.
"I want someone who is Trump-like," said Eric Somerville, a Hilton Head resident.
While his opponent, McMaster, was campaigning in Columbia, Warren was making his way to Hilton Head Island for the meet and greet when his flight got turned around because of inclement weather.
He didn't show.
State Sen.Tom Davis of Beaufort was there on Warren's behalf.
Warren and McMaster met last week for their final debate before Tuesday's runoff election, which determines a GOP nominee to face Democrat James Smith in the race for governor.
The two stand in agreement on "the two main hot-button issues" in the Republican party, Davis said: the Second Amendment and abortion. Both candidates also oppose offshore drilling in the state, he said.
The candidates' most obvious split is in their background.
McMaster, 71, is the former lieutenant governor, attorney general and S.C GOP chairman. Warren, 39, is a businessman and one-time U.S. Marine with no political experience.
Some of Warren's supporters, like Hilton Head resident Bonnie Canova, felt that his position as a political outsider was a plus.
"He's been in the military ... and he's grown a business from zero," Canova said. "I like to see a man who knows about business [and] who's made money so he would understand that in the state. Not somebody who's an entrenched politician."
Warren served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps and participated in more than 300 combat missions. He started his finance company, Lima One Capital, in Greenville and named it after the platoon he commanded in Iraq in 2006. He funded his campaign with $3 million of his own money.
Many Warren supporters consider his outsider status a plus. In that way, the challenger resembles President Donald Trump, also a businessman and political neophyte.
The president endorsed McMaster, though. In fact, Trump was in West Columbia campaigning for McMaster the day before the runoff.
"If Trump wants to drain the swamp in D.C., John Warren wants to drain the swamp in Columbia," said Tyler Hughes, a Warren campaign staffer.
Polls weighted to survey more voters in the Upstate, where Warren is from, show him leading McMaster 46 to 42 percent, The State reported on Friday.
Polls from the Trafalgar Group in Atlanta showed McMaster leading with 47 percent and another 6.6 percent of voters "leaning" toward him. The Trafalgar polls showed a 31.4 percent turnout for Warren with another 5.8 percent leaning toward him.
