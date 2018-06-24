Large turnout is expected for Trump's visit to Columbia — including protesters

A large turnout is expected to meet President Donald Trump when the Commander in Chief visits Columbia on Monday. But not everyone who is turning out will be there to support Trump.

A protest has been planned for the president's visit to Airport High School, where Trump will appear at a campaign event in support of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Indivisible Midlands is holding "Columbia's #FamouslyHot Trump Protest," for the duration of the visit.

The anti-Trump event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. between Airport High School and the middle school, "along the sidewalks on Boston Ave. starting from the corner of Boston Ave. and Greenwood Drive," according to Indivisible Midlands' Facebook page.

As of Sunday evening, nearly 500 people have indicated they are going to participate in the planned protest, and more than 2,000 people are interested in it, according to the group's Facebook page.

Although the protest is being promoted with the slogan "Because trash sure stinks in the heat," the group is laying down a list of rules and what it deems acceptable behavior, which it is dubbing "cool," and "not cool."

Among the permissible items are signs, bullhorns/noisemakers, banners and "a fun (but fierce) resister's spirit."

What does not make the cut according to Indivisible Midlands is littering, weapons, alcohol, gas/charcoal grills, as well as "threatening anyone with harm, being a violent jerk, verbally attacking protest attendees or other persons nearby with slurs concerning race/religion/nationality/sexuality/gender/gender ID/etc. y'all get where we're going."

The protest is expected to continue even after the event begins at 6 p.m. While Indivisible Midlands doesn't have a stance on protesters going to watch Trump and McMaster speak, it warns anti-Trump people to avoid disturbing the event in its name. Beyond that, it is instructing participants to be peaceful and orderly.

"By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, obey instructions given to you by lawful authorities as well as event organizers," Indivisible Midlands posted on Facebook.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with McMaster at Coastal Carolina University Saturday. That event was also met by protesters.

McMaster, one of the first elected officials to endorse Trump's presidential campaign, faces Greenville businessman John Warren in a runoff Tuesday for the Republican nomination for governor.

In October 2017, Trump attended a fundraiser to support McMaster in the early stages of the campaign. Trump has already officially endorsed McMaster.

"It is my honor to give my endorsement to Henry McMaster. He's going to be, for many years, a great governor," Trump said.

