Failed 'plot' to free St. Helena horses, family dispute keeps Beaufort Co. deputies busy

A dispute among family members on St. Helena Island in recent days — including a plot to free horses — resulted in at least two visits by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office this week.
A man told police he awoke Thursday morning to find pieces of a fence used to corral his horses missing, a Sheriff's Office report says. The two boards were found on the ground next to the fence.
The man told police he believed it was part of an attempt to allow his horses to escape and that he suspected his son was involved, the report said. The three horses remained inside the fence.
A day earlier, police were called to the Honey Tree Lane home because of a dispute between the son and another relative.
No one was charged in any of the incidents.
