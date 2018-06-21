Beaufort Co. man attacks girlfriend and child; threatens to kill them, police say

A warrant has been issued for a Beaufort County man for domestic violence in the 2nd Degree after he attacked his girlfriend and her child, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The man threw a television at his girlfriend and pushed her onto the bed during an altercation Tuesday, a sheriff's office report states.
When the woman's ten-year-old son threatened to call the police, the man turned his attention to the child, according to the report.
The man pushed the child to the ground before lifting him into the air by his shirt, the report states. The man shook the child — ripping the shirt in the process.
In an attempt to protect her son, the woman pushed the man, the report states. The man let go of the child and grabbed a chair. He threatened to hit both the child and the woman with the chair, according to the report.
The woman grabbed a knife in defense. The man lowered the chair. The report states the woman set down the knife before fleeing the house with her son.
During the attack, the man repeatedly said he would kill the woman, child and the couple's ten-month-old-baby. The baby was sleeping in a bedroom during the events.
The woman told police her boyfriend had been drinking. He asked to have sex and she refused saying she was tired from work.
The report states the man became increasingly angry and accused her of having another "lover."
Deputies took pictures of wounds that seemed consistent with the story, the report states. The suspect was not on the scene when police arrived.
As of Thursday afternoon, the man was not in police custody.
