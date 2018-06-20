Hot enough for you? Locals react to the heat and give advice on how to survive it
With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.
Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn is welcomed to Parris Island during a change of command ceremony on June 15, 2018, where Brig. Gen. Austin E. Renforth relinquished command of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region.
Did you know sand dollars are living creatures? Drying them out to take home from any South Carolina beach could result in a heavy fine. Here's how to spot the difference between the live ones — and everyone's favorite souvenir.
Julio is an American bulldog and pit bull mix that's spent the majority of his life at Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton. He was rescued as a puppy and spent five years at the shelter. On June 7, he finally found his forever home on Hilton Head.