Report: Trump will be in SC for Gov. McMaster campaign Monday

President Donald Trump will campaign in South Carolina for Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign against John Warren in the Republican primary, the New York Times reports.
Vice President Mike Pence will also be in South Carolina on Saturday, the newspaper reported Tuesday, citing "Republican officials familiar with the plan."
The president will campaign in Columbia on Monday, lending his prestige to one of the earliest statewide Republican elected officials to endorse Trump's 2016 run for the White House ahead of the pivotal S.C. primary.
No details of the presidential trip have been announced.
McMaster has leaned heavily on his support from Trump in the buildup to last week's primary against four GOP challengers. Since no candidate won a majority, the race will go to next Tuesday's runoff between McMaster and Warren, a Greenville businessman seeking his first elected office.
Warren has also touted endorsements since the primary from two of his opponents and other Republican leaders. The two candidates will face each other in a debate on Wednesday.
In recent months, McMaster has advocated fro Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts at nuclear disarmament with North Korea, and has defeated the Trump administration's policy of separating children from parents as they cross the border into the United States.
Trump may be feeling confident about his standing in South Carolina after a critical congressman, Rep. Mark Sanford of Charleston, was defeated in a GOP primary last week after Trump tweeted his support for his opponent, the Times reports.
