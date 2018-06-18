Here's how the Mitchelville Preservation Project is linking the past and the present

Recent Binghamton University graduate Wei Hao Ng, left, and student Mark Richter, work Monday on an archaeological dig at the Mitchelville Freedom Park. The dig, commissioned by the Mitchelville Preservation Project, is searching for the location of a praise house from the 1860s that is thought to be in the park. The preservation project hopes to one day build a replica of the praise house there. Katie Seeber, a Binghamton University graduate student leading the dig, said she thought they were getting close to finding the praise house site, but that it might take as long as a year before they know for sure. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com