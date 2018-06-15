Hilton Head charter reels in 13.5-foot shark, gets a surprise

Julio is an American bulldog and pit bull mix that's spent the majority of his life at Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton. He was rescued as a puppy and spent five years at the shelter. On June 7, he finally found his forever home on Hilton Head.
A sheriff's deputy's car nearly crushed a girl at a school bus stop in Anderson, SC. Newly released video from the May incident shows the Anderson County deputy driving past the parked bus and grazing the student who was waiting at a bus stop.
An alligator was caught on video enjoying a "fish buffet" — likely the remains of a fisherman's bait — outside of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head. "Are you sure this is saltwater, y'all?' someone can be heard asking in the video.