Harlee Lane Lewis
Harlee Lane Lewis
Harlee Lane Lewis

Latest News

SC mother charged with murder in death of her 11-month old baby found in diaper box

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

June 13, 2018 02:17 PM

The mother whose baby was found dead in a diaper box after she reported her missing has been charged with murder, according to court records.

Breanna Denise Lewis, 19, of Chesterfield County, was charged with killing her 11-moth-old baby Harlee Lane Lewis on Monday, according to court documents.

Lewis was originally charged with filing a false police report and improper disposal of a human being.

Screenshot 2018-05-29 20.53.3_fitted.jpeg
Breanna Lewis

Baby Harlee was reported missing May 29, and deputies issued an Amber Alert as they began to search for the infant. Lewis originally said she was approached by a man in a van who punched her in the face and stole Harlee from her arms.

Lewis' face was severely bruised from a previous car accident, corroborating her report.

Within hours, Harlee's body was found in a diaper box in a yard about 1,000 yards from the home, wrapped in a plastic bag. Lewis was arrested less than an hour after the discovery.

Initially, Lewis denied knowing where Harlee was until investigators showed her a picture of the diaper box.

During a May 31 press conference, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine whether Harlee's death was accidental.

A gag order was issued in the case, preventing officials and witnesses from discussing its ongoings.

  Comments  