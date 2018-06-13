SC mother charged with murder in death of her 11-month old baby found in diaper box

The mother whose baby was found dead in a diaper box after she reported her missing has been charged with murder, according to court records.
Breanna Denise Lewis, 19, of Chesterfield County, was charged with killing her 11-moth-old baby Harlee Lane Lewis on Monday, according to court documents.
Lewis was originally charged with filing a false police report and improper disposal of a human being.
Baby Harlee was reported missing May 29, and deputies issued an Amber Alert as they began to search for the infant. Lewis originally said she was approached by a man in a van who punched her in the face and stole Harlee from her arms.
Lewis' face was severely bruised from a previous car accident, corroborating her report.
Within hours, Harlee's body was found in a diaper box in a yard about 1,000 yards from the home, wrapped in a plastic bag. Lewis was arrested less than an hour after the discovery.
Initially, Lewis denied knowing where Harlee was until investigators showed her a picture of the diaper box.
During a May 31 press conference, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine whether Harlee's death was accidental.
A gag order was issued in the case, preventing officials and witnesses from discussing its ongoings.
Comments