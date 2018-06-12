Will Bradley or Hartman represent Hilton Head in the statehouse?

State Rep. Jeff Bradley, R-Hilton Head, faced a challenge from Phil Hartman in the Republican primary Tuesday to represent House District 123.
Results from the race to decide who will represent Hilton Head Island in Columbia weren't available from the Beaufort County elections office as of 8:30 p.m. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Visit www.islandpacket.com for complete results unavailable at press time.
The winner will run against Democrat Mario Martinez in November.
Bradley, a financial adviser who has lived on Hilton Head more than 30 years, has touted his civic experience in seeking to continue representing the district covering Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands. He founded the Hilton Head Island GED camp and serves as a trustee for Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Technical College of the Lowcountry Foundation and the S.C. Commission of Higher Education.
Bradley is an advocate of school choice, having been honored by the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina as its legislator of the year earlier this month, and had also pledged to cut taxes and reform the state pension system.
Hartman is a former longtime schools administrator from Michigan who moved to Hilton Head full-time almost a decade ago.
He supported state pension reform, according to his website, and also targeted “waste, fraud and abuse” in the state education system.
On his Facebook page, Hartman had criticized Bradley for the number of political action committees and businesses that gave money to Bradley's campaign.
