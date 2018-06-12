Hampton County official Williams challenges longtime state Rep. Bowers

The result of a rematch for the right to represent three Lowcountry counties in Columbia wasn't known an hour and a half after polls closed in primary voting Tuesday.
State Rep. Bill Bowers, D-Hampton, faced Hampton County Councilman Shedron Williams in the Democratic primary for S.C. House District 122. The district had no Republican candidates.
No results were available from Beaufort County elections office as of 8:30 p.m. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Visit www.islandpacket.com for complete results unavailable at press time.
Bowers was first elected in 1997 and campaigned in part on his experience and posts on multiple House committees. He touted his membership on a tax policy committee he said would be introducing property tax reform in the coming year.
Bowers and Williams faced off in a runoff for the seat in 2016, with Bowers narrowly earning a return trip to Columbia.
Williams, a father of four, said in a video posted to his campaign page that he has worked for better roads and schools, and two years ago, became Hampton County Council's first black chairman since the 1860s. He said he would work as a representative for safer schools with better resources, advocate for senior citizens and work to develop a more qualified workforce.
