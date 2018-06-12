Distracted SC sheriff's deputy comes close to slamming into student boarding school bus
A sheriff's deputy's car nearly crushed a girl at a school bus stop in Anderson, SC. Newly released video from the May incident shows the Anderson County deputy driving past the parked bus and grazing the student who was waiting at a bus stop.
An alligator was caught on video enjoying a "fish buffet" — likely the remains of a fisherman's bait — outside of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head. "Are you sure this is saltwater, y'all?' someone can be heard asking in the video.
Pine Island Road resident Jonathan Lee went to take a swim at the nearby All Joy Landing in Bluffton on Wednesday, but when he dove in he discovered he was in the middle of a fuel spill. Here he describes what happened.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
It's been 74 years since the U.S. and Allied Nation troops invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944, on an operation that ultimately freed a continent from Totalitarian and Nazi rule. Here's a look back at the mission now more commonly known as "D-Day."
Sodexo, with Beaufort County, SC schools and libraries, is serving free lunches at northern Beaufort County libraries starting June 4, 2018 through July 20, 2018. The food truck has stops on St. Helena, downtown Beaufort and Lobeco.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.