The latest: Mark Sanford fights to survive in SC 1st District congressional results

8:40 p.m.
With 16 percent of the vote in for South Carolina's 1st District, both incumbent Mark Sanford and challenger Katie Arrington remain nearly tied, with the AP giving both candidates 48 percent. Dimitri Cherny has 3 percent.
Joe Cunningham maintains a 2-to-1 lead on Toby Smith in the Democratic race.
8:32 p.m.
With 1 percent of precincts in the 1st District reporting, Sanford remains in a tight race with Arrington. Sanford now has 49 percent to Arrington's 47 percent, according to AP. Cherny has 4 percent.
8:20 p.m.
Early results in South Carolina's 1st congressional district shows U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, trailing with 47 percent of the vote, versus 48 percent for state Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Dorchester.
The district could go to a runoff thanks to ex-Democrat Dimitri Cherny, who has 3 percent of the vote.
Sanford has held the seat since a special election in 2013, but faces a tight challenge in the GOP primary from Arrington, a first-term S.C. House member.
Arrington has hit Sanford over his disagreements with President Donald Trump.
Sanford previously represented the coastal district from 1995 to 2001. In between, Sanford was S.C. governor from 2003 to 2011.
In the Democratic primary in the 1st District, Joe Cunningham has 62 percent to Toby Smith's 37 percent.
