The latest: McMaster may be headed to SC governor runoff. Who's in second place?

8:51 p.m.

With 28 percent now reporting, McMaster has 45 percent of the vote to Warren's 26 percent, according to the AP.

That result would lead to a runoff between McMaster and Warren, with Catherine Templeton eliminated on 20 percent of the vote.

8:29 p.m.

With 8 percent reporting according to the Associated Press, McMaster has 44 percent of the vote, but would still face a runoff against John Warren, who has 27 percent.

McMaster would need a majority to avoid a runoff on June 26.

Catherine Templeton remains in third with 20 percent, seven points behind the Upstate businessman Warren.

Kevin Bryant has 6 percent, Yancey McGill 2 percent.

7:47 p.m.





Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster now leads Warren with 36 percent of the vote, to Warren's 32 percent.

Templeton remains in third with 21 percent.

7:40 p.m.

With the first reported results in for South Carolina's primary Tuesday night, Greenville businessman John Warren leads the GOP race for governor with 35 percent.

Less than 1 percent of precincts are reporting.

Gov. Henry McMaster is close behind with 33, according to the S.C. Election Commission, and Catherine Templeton is thrid has 21 percent.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff on June 26 to decide the party's nominee.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has 8 percent of the early vote, with former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill trailing with 2 percent.



