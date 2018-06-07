Multiple patients reported with Bluffton May River Road accident, fire officials say

There were multiple patients in an accident that blocked traffic on May River Road Thursday night, according to a Spokesman for the Bluffton Township Fire District.
It is unknown at this time the injuries to the patients, Capt. Lee Levesque said Thursday. He said the accident involved two vehicles.
The accident was being cleared at about 6:40 p.m. according to, Joy Nelson, spokesperson with the Bluffton Police Department. She also was unsure of injuries.
Multiple residents in the area reported backed-up traffic on the road.
