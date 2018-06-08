Film crew seeks up to 300 extras in SC for Stephen King adaptation

The production crew behind "Mr. Mercedes," the TV series based on the Stephen King novel, is looking to cast up to 300 extras for filming June 12-14 in Manning, SC.
Adult males and females, aged 20 and older, should submit two current photos (head shot and full length body shot), name, phone number, age, height/weight, clothing size, city where you reside, what type of car you have (color/make/model/year), and date(s) you are available to MM2request@gmail.com.
The show, starring Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Scott Lawrence, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Jharrel Jerome and Kelly Lynch, tells the tale of a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer through a series of letters and e-mails and sets off on a dangerous crusade. Rotten Tomatoes gave the AT&T Audience Network show a favorable 85 percent rating.
