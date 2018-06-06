Hurricane exercise to impact major roads in Beaufort County tomorrow morning

Parts of U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 in Beaufort County will be "impacted" by a hurricane exercise Thursday morning, according to a release by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The statewide exercise will affect those areas between 8 a.m. and noon.
The SC Department of Transportation and SC Department of Public Safety — which includes the SC Highway Patrol — will be conducting the annual exercise.
The release asks that motorist use caution when driving through the affected areas.
The release does not state how the roadways will be impacted or the exact details of what the exercise will include.
Comments