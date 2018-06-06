'He was right in front of me': Myrtle Beach local catches shark on video

Blacktip shark sighting at Myrtle Beach State Park A blacktip shark in shallow waters caused a lifeguard at Myrtle Beach State Park to ask swimmers to get out of the water on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Nicki Welch-Hudson ×

