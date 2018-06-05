What's to eat? Here's what the Lowcountry Cruzer food truck is serving up
Sodexo, with Beaufort County, SC schools and libraries, is serving free lunches at northern Beaufort County libraries starting June 4, 2018 through July 20, 2018. The food truck has stops on St. Helena, downtown Beaufort and Lobeco.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.
Geismer-Modern Track Machinery makes railroad maintenance equipment. During a tour on Monday, we saw their biggest project at the moment, a vehicle designed to inspect the overhead wires on electrified railroad lines.
It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it.
Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head.
Port Royal Plantation residents are worried about a possible lease between ArborNature and the Town of Hilton Head Island that could bring a tree grinding service right outside their neighborhood. Is the service too noisy? Listen yourself.
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.