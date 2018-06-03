Woman's body found in Savannah River

A woman's body was pulled from the Savannah River by the Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire and Rescue Saturday night, according to a news report from WTOC
The report states large portions of River Street were shut down while the incident was investigated.
The Chatham County Coroner's Office said Sunday they were unable to release any information about the body.
Another incident involving a shooting in the 100 block of Yamacraw Village also stopped traffic in the area Saturday, the news report states.
