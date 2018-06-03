House catches fire in downtown Ridgeland Saturday

A downtown Ridgeland house caught fire Saturday night destroying an enclosed porch at the back of the house, according to a release from Ridgeland Fire Department.
Heavy smoke and fire had engulfed the porch by the time Ridgeland Fire and Jasper County Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene.
The fire was able to be extinguished quickly — saving the rest of the house.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
It is unknown what the cause of the fire is. The release states it remains under review.
