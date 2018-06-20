Staying safe in hot temperatures

Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
Did you know sand dollars are living creatures? Drying them out to take home from any South Carolina beach could result in a heavy fine. Here's how to spot the difference between the live ones — and everyone's favorite souvenir.
Julio is an American bulldog and pit bull mix that's spent the majority of his life at Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton. He was rescued as a puppy and spent five years at the shelter. On June 7, he finally found his forever home on Hilton Head.
A sheriff's deputy's car nearly crushed a girl at a school bus stop in Anderson, SC. Newly released video from the May incident shows the Anderson County deputy driving past the parked bus and grazing the student who was waiting at a bus stop.