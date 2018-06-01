Beaufort leaders closed the book on a major road project. Here's what's coming next.

What do you think of the new Boundary Street? Here's what these people said It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it. Jay Karr ×

SHARE COPY LINK It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it. Jay Karr