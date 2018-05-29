Mother is arrested after baby she said was kidnapped is found dead, SC sheriff says

The South Carolina mother who reported that her baby was violently abducted from her Tuesday has been arrested after the infant's body was discovered, according to the sheriff's office.

The baby's body was found buried in a diaper box in a yard near the home, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said, according to The Associated Press.

The mother was arrested less than an hour after the baby's body was discovered, according to wbtv.com.

The baby's cause of death has not been determined.

An Amber Alert was issued for Harlee Lane Lewis shortly before the baby was discovered.

Brooks has since canceled the alert, "because we don't think there was a kidnapping."

The baby's mother originally said she was checking her mailbox on Jackson Road East at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan and gold SUV stopped in the middle of the road, WCCB reported.

Authorities say the mother told them that a thin white male, described as about 6-foot-2 with a beard, got out of the van and punched her in the head several times, WBTV reported. He then took the baby, according to the original reports.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and SLED are investigating the case.