Man wanted on numerous charges hits tree during Beaufort County chase, eludes officers

A man eluded officers after his fleeing car hit a downed tree during a brief car chase in northern Beaufort County on Monday morning.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies saw a silver sedan at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road known to be driven by someone with multiple arrest warrants, a Sheriff's Office report said. The car and license tag also match the description of a vehicle seen leaving the area of an armed robbery at a Salvation Army thrift store in Beaufort last week, the report said.
After the car pulled into a trailer park at Shanklin Road and Laurel Bay Road, deputies ordered the driver to turn off the car and step out. The driver sped off instead, according to the report.
The car drove between two homes and back onto Shanklin Road, where another officer picked up pursuit. The fleeing car then turned on Stanley Road and hit a downed tree being cut up by a crew from S.C. Department of Transportation.
After the car stopped in a ditch, the driver jumped out. The road workers told deputies the man reached inside the car and threw what appeared to be a handgun into the woods.
He then ran down the road and into the woods.
Officers set up a perimeter to search the area with dogs but couldn't find the man or the gun, the report said. A loaded 9mm magazine was found in the car and deputies also recovered a hat the man dropped.
The driver is wanted on numerous arrest warrants from 2017, Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. He will also face new charges related to the pursuit, a deputy wrote in the report.
